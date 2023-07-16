IMPHAL: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed concern over the ongoing violence in the Northeast state of Manipur.

The RSS has urged the BJP governments both at the Centre and in Manipur to “take all possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation”.

“All sections of society are requested to speed up efforts to establish mutual harmony and peace (in Manipur),” the RSS said.

The RSS made this statement at the end of its three-day national conclave in Ooty on Saturday (July 15).

The situation Manipur was extensively deliberated upon during the national conclave of the RSS.

The meeting – Akhil Bhartiya Prant Pracharak – was chaired by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“In the meeting, it wasconsidered to expand the ongoing assistance by the Sangh swayamsevaks to the people suffering in Manipur,” RSS publicity head Sunil Ambekar said.

Notably, this was for the second time that the RSS spoke on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Earlier in June, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had appealed for restoration of peace and normalcy in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3, after clashes broke out between two communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Nearly 150 people have died and thousands of people were displaced due to the violence in the Northeast state of Manipur that wreaked mayhem for over two months.