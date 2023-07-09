GUWAHATI: As the ethnic clashes in Manipur worsen, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), has urged the Union health ministry to facilitate 29 medical students from the state to continue their studies in Meghalaya and Assam.

The students, who are from tribal communities, had fled Imphal during the violence and feared returning. They are unable to attend classes at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

In a letter to the health ministry, RIMS deputy director (admin) Naorem Indrakumar Singh had said that alternate arrangements of classes in RIMS Imphal or in any institute of the Manipur government may not be feasible.

He sought the ministry’s intervention in making alternative arrangements outside the state, including seeking permission from the NMC for the affected students to continue their study in NEIGRIHMS in Shillong, six BDS UG students in Regional Dental College in Guwahati and six PG students at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital or another institute.