Imphal: Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, Secretary of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), on Wednesday requested Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to ensure concrete steps to prmote Manipuri films.

Bachaspatimayum called on Bhalla at Raj Bhavan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to a communique issued from the Raj Bhavan, the secretary, during the meeting, briefed the Governor on the present status and activities, including the ongoing initiatives for nurturing Manipur’s film heritage, promotional projects in the pipeline and the upcoming Manipur State Film Awards (MSFA).

Matters relating to manpower shortage, infrastructure expansion and pending financial liabilities of the 2nd Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival (EIIFF) were also placed before the Governor for kind consideration.

Also Read: PREPAK cadre held, weapons seized in joint operation on Manipur-Assam border

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

MA-Cry of Silence, a Myanmarese film, directed by The Maw Naing, won the Best Fiction Feature Award.

Agent of Happiness, a Bhutanese film, directed by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbo, took the Best Non-Fiction Feature Award in the 2nd Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival (EIIFF)-2O25 which concluded on February 10, 2025.

The awards carried Rs 5 lakh and a recitation each.

Altogether, 54 films, including 38 international titles from 13 different countries, were screened in the festival, and the closing function was organized at the City Convention Centre, Imphal