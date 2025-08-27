Bollywood star Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja finally opened on the divorce rumours.

Denying such canards, she told news agency ANI, “If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above… My Govinda is only mine and no one else’s. Until we open our mouths, please do not say anything on this…”

The divorce rumours gained ground after Sunita shared an emotional vlog on her YouTube channel.

In fact, recently there were reports that she had filed for divorce.

But her daughter Tina Ahuja vehemently refuted such stories stating that there was no truth behind such talks.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Tina said, “I feel blessed to have a beautiful family, and I’m truly grateful for all the love, concern and support we’ve been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones,” she added.

Sunita and Govinda had recently come together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.

Now with Sunita clarifying, all speculations have been put to rest.