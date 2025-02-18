Prohibition of sex determination on e-commerce platforms put forth in Manipur.

Imphal: There is a need to check whether there is a violation of the Pre-conception and Prenatal Diagnostics Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Determination) on e-commerce platforms and social networking sites in Manipur.

The Preconception and PC-PNDT is an act to safeguard the girl child by penalizing those indulging in sex determination and to serve as a deterrent to others.

This was stated by Dr N. Hemantakumar Singh, Director, Family Welfare Services, Manipur while speaking as chief guest in a joint meeting of the State Advisory Committee (SAC), State Appropriate Authority (SAA), and State Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Cell Manipur at Imphal on Tuesday.

The meeting attended among others by various medical experts discussed the issue of gender discrimination and the role of the PC-PNDT program in improving the sex ratio in the state of Manipur.

Dr N Singh also said there is a need for advisory/regulation regarding the violation of the PCPNDT Act on e-commerce platforms and social networking sites.

Section 22 of the PC-PNDT Act of 1994 forbids any advertisement related to sex determination.

He also highlighted the need for collaborative programs with other departments that are providing various benefits or incentives supporting girl child.

During the meeting, Dr Sujata Huidrom, State Nodal Officer, PC & PNDT gave a brief presentation on activities taken up in all the districts in the past three months including District Level Meeting, District Level Awareness Workshop on PC & PNDT Act/Rules and Gender Discrimination, Sensitization Program, State Level Training of Public Prosecutors among others before the Committee Members.

Tenshubam Sangeeta, MCS, Joint Director, DIPR and Member, SAC, said District Information Offices of the department have been disseminating information by issuing press releases on the various activities and programs of the Government including awareness programs on PC and PNDT Act/Rules and Gender Discrimination taken up in districts.