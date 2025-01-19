Police seize IMFL bottles in Manipur

Imphal: As a part of the search and area domination operation, Manipur police conducted a liquor drive at Pallel area under Pallel Police station in Kakching district and seized different illegal items, the official said on Sunday.

Based on its sources, a team from the Kakching police station launched the drive against the illegal liquor business at the Pallel bazaar on Saturday afternoon.

The drive resulted in the successful seizure of 15 Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) Quarter bottles, 8 IMFL Full bottles, 21 IMFL Half bottles, and 186 liters of locally made Distilled Indigenous Country Liquor.

However, no arrests have been made in the drive.

The seized items were handed over to the concerned Excise department for further legal proceedings.

A case has also been registered in this regard.

The drive was carried out for the second day on Saturday.

Police added that a liquor drive was conducted at Zoveng area under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur District on Friday, and seized several illicit liquor bottles.