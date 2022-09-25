Imphal: Manipur police and troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation have arrested an “overground worker” of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Kwakta area in the Bishnupur district of the state.

Police said acting on specific input from reliable sources, troops of the paramilitary force’s Loktak battalion along with Bishnupur district police commandos launched an operation on Saturday which led to the apprehension of the worker, a statement issued by Assam Rifles said.

The “overground worker” was reportedly involved in various underground activities, including recruitment of youths and extortion from local populace in the region, it said.

“This apprehension is seen as a major success in the region during the upcoming festival season and recent numerous inputs of IED attacks by the group,” the statement said.

The individual was handed over to the nearby Phaubakchao police station for further investigation, added the statement.

Earlier in August this year, seven cadres of the PLA were held with arms and ammunition in separate operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.