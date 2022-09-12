NCB ganja
Representative Image

IMPHAL: The police in Manipur have arrested two persons, including a PLA cadre, for allegedly being involved in “killing and targeting” non-locals in the state.

According to reports, the PLA cadre was allegedly involved in the killing of a non-local on July 8 in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The other person arrested by the police for allegedly planting a bomb at the residence of a non-local in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The arrested PLA cadre has been identified as Hijam Sanatomba Singh.

The PLA cadre underwent basic military training in Myanmar in 2016.

NE NOW NEWS

