IMPHAL: The police in Manipur have arrested two persons, including a PLA cadre, for allegedly being involved in “killing and targeting” non-locals in the state.

According to reports, the PLA cadre was allegedly involved in the killing of a non-local on July 8 in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The other person arrested by the police for allegedly planting a bomb at the residence of a non-local in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The arrested PLA cadre has been identified as Hijam Sanatomba Singh.

The PLA cadre underwent basic military training in Myanmar in 2016.