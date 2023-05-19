IMPHAL: The “fact-finding team” of the Congress party that visited Manipur, on Friday (May 19), expressed shock at the quantum of destruction and devastation caused in the state, since violence broke out on May 3.

The visiting Congress delegation has also slammed the central and state government over ‘inaction’ to restore peace in turmoil-hit Manipur.

“Nothing like this has happened before in Manipur. However, we are yet to see any effort from the government to restore peace in the state,” Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said in Imphal.

He added: “Extraordinary efforts from both the state and the Centre are needed to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.”

Mukul Wasnik was part of the “fact-finding team”, which was formed by the Congress party to ascertain causes of large-scale violence in Manipur.

Apart from Mukul Wasnik, former MP Dr Ajoy Kumar and Tripura MLA Sudip Roy Barman were also part of the “fact-finding team” that visited Manipur.

Also read: Assam citizens’ group asks Manipur govt to act impartially to bring back normalcy to state

The Congress team also met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday (May 18) evening to discuss the current situation in the state.

“Ministers frequently visit Manipur on normal occasions. But, since violence broke out in the state on May 3, none uttered a word, let alone visiting the state,” Mukul Wasnik said.

The Congress delegation also accused the BJP-led central government of being ‘indifferent’ to the situation in Manipur.

“Manipur is burning! PM Modi is silent — not a word from the PM, not even from the union home minister,” Wasnik said.

He added: “The Congress leadership and leaders were extremely concerned about the situation in Manipur. So, the party decided to send a delegation to Manipur to meet various affected people, find out the causes that led to this situation and report back to the Congress president.”