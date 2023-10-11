GUWAHATI: North East Indigenous People’s Forum (NEIPF) will submit a memorandum to the three-member committee constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the Manipur ethnic clashes.

This was decided at a meeting of the executive committee of NEIPF hosted by the Arunachal Pradesh Chapter held at Hotel Benjamin, Papu Nallah, Itanagar on Wednesday.

On August 7, the Supreme Court announced a three-member committee comprising former women High Court Judges and 42 Special Investigation Teams concerning the Manipur violence cases to restore a sense of faith in the rule of law and build a sense of confidence.

The committee will be headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and comprise former Bombay High Court Judge Shalini Phansalkar Joshi and (former Delhi HC judge) Justice Asha Menon.

Also Read: Assam: Three bogies of Guwahati-bound North East Express derail in Bihar’s Buxar

The meeting of the NEIPF expressed serious concern over the burning situation in Manipur following the clashes between Kuki and Metei communities since May 3, which left more than 150 dead and several thousands homeless.

“The meeting discussed at length the turmoil in Manipur and expressed concern over the impact on the recent trends of cultivation of harmful substances, including poppy plants in the northeastern region is alarming,” NEIPF chairman Anup Chetia said.

Chetia called for an awakening among the indigenous people of the region.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues concerning the indigenous people of the entire Northeast.

Following up the theme of World Indigenous Day, the meeting resolved to emphasize youth-based programmes in the region premised on ‘Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change.’

Realizing the need for the involvement of youths, the NEIPF will strengthen the state chapters and take up initiatives to focus on ‘Climate action and Green Transition for Justice’, ‘Mobilising for Justice’ and ‘Intergenerational Connection’.

Also Read: Assam: Man injured in shooting, two arrested including ‘lover’ in Jorhat

As an initiative, the NEIPF will organise an essay writing competition and intellectual curriculum for students and youths to create awareness among the indigenous people to own up to the responsibility to protect and preserve traditional values.

Sharing serious concerns regarding the impact on the environment of the region, the NEIPF appealed to all the indigenous people to ensure the preservation of traditional values.

While stressing strengthening the state chapters, the Executive Meeting resolved to communicate to all the stakeholders to engage the indigenous people in exchange of ideas and resolve inter-state boundaries.

Later, NEIPF spokesperson and secretary general N Ibungochoubi stated that the Forum is concerned and disturbed by the socio-political development in the region, which has affected the normal lives of the people.

He said that the Forum will follow up on the Diphupar Declaration, the resolution of the meeting held in Nagaland last year. He informed that preparations for the documentation of the indigenous people region are in progress and the NEIPF will seek assistance and advice from academics scholars and educational institutions.

As a part of the meeting, NEIPF chairman Anup Chetia launched Itanagar Today, a monthly publication and Mahabahu issue on Climate Change.

“We take serious note as the younger generation will be affected by the trends and appeal all to indigenous people to understand the irreparable damage done to the future generations of the region,” Chetia said.

While thanking all representatives of the states who have taken a keen interest in encouraging and taking part in the meeting, he said that the Forum’s initiatives will be aimed at building a strong base of indigenous youths who will safeguard and preserve the rich values of the region.