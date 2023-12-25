GUWAHATI: The festive air of Christmas in the villages of Yaingangpokpi, Santikhonbal and Thamnapokpi Khounou in Manipur was brutally shattered by the militants on Monday (December 25).

Contrary to the essence of the festive season of Christmas, the militants adorned themselves with smiles and hymns on the eve of Christmas, wielding deadly weaponry and vowing to persist in their aggressive stance.

As dawn broke on Christmas Day, traditionally a time of goodwill, these militants unleashed terror upon villages at Yaingangpokpi, Santikhonbal and Thamnapokpi Khounou in Manipur.

The people in the spirit of Christmas, refrained from retaliation despite being on high alert.

Despite the absence of fatalities, video clips that surfaced of the attacks revealed their ruthless demeanour, displaying well-equipped firing from bunkers, signalling a solid supply of ammunition.

Also read: No crisis or problem in Manipur for past five months, claims CM Biren Singh

The barbaric display contradicted the festive essence, inducing fear in the villages with a barrage of gunshots.

This assault, however, was not an isolated incident.

Days prior, the militants had callously intercepted and incinerated a transport vehicle carrying critical medical supplies worth Rs 45 lakh along the Kangpokpi sector of National Highway 2.

These distressing events compound a series of troubling occurrences involving the militants.

Just a week before on December 18, reports surfaced of suspected militants engaging in unprovoked firing episodes.

Also read: Manipur: Use of air force to destroy poppy cultivation not needed, says CM Biren Singh

The continuous instances of aggression, coupled with previous events, have instilled a sense of fear and instability among residents.

These relentless acts of violence and destruction are not only disrupting daily life but also casting long-term shadows on stability and communal harmony in the region.

The vulnerability of the area to such targeted attacks and the persisting hostilities underline the urgent need for robust security measures and proactive steps toward conflict resolution.