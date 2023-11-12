Imphal: In a remarkable display of solidarity, the online pre-sale campaign for dolls handcrafted by internally displaced women in Manipur‘s relief camps has surpassed all expectations, transforming into a global movement for empowerment, storytelling, and mental health healing.

The initiative, spearheaded by Singapore-based international brand ‘1 Million Heroes,’ has attracted pre-sale orders worth $11,000 from around the globe, with North America topping the list, followed closely by Australia, Europe, and Asia.

The ‘Stitching Hope’ project aims to equip displaced individuals with the skills and resources to create amigurumi dolls, a Japanese crochet technique, as a means of sustainable livelihood and a pathway to healing.

Detailed templates, tools, and materials were provided to the women, empowering them to craft dolls that embody tales of resilience and perseverance amidst the ethnic strife that has ravaged their lives.

The online pre-sale Kickstarter campaign, which ran from October 7 to November 5, garnered overwhelming support, doubling its initial financial goal of $11,000.

This success is attributed to the combined power of compassion and the therapeutic aspect of doll-making, according to Monish Karam, the visionary behind ‘1 Million Heroes.’

“The success of the campaign is not just about numbers; it’s about the human connection,” Karam said.

“It’s about children around the world learning from the stories of resilience, and it’s about our artisans finding healing and purpose through their craft,” he said.

As the campaign transitions into the production phase, these remarkable women are not merely crafting dolls; they are shaping a narrative of hope and reclaiming control over their lives.

The promise of delivering dolls with augmented reality features before December’s end ensures that these tangible symbols of shared stories and collective empowerment will reach homes worldwide.

The augmented reality experience breathes life into the dolls, transforming each into a storyteller sharing tales of Manipur’s courage and indomitable spirit.

This technological innovation serves as a bridge connecting disparate worlds, sharing the story of Manipur with children globally.

‘Stitching Hope’ transcends economic stability; it becomes a therapeutic journey for the women involved.

Khundrakpam Athoi Leima, a mother of two from Serou, shares how doll-making not only promises financial empowerment but also aids in overcoming the trauma of violence, offering a healing process.

“While the economic aspect of stitching these dolls is what got me interested in joining in, I realized it also helped me in easing my mind a lot as the process of craft took me out of the bad memories of the violence. It is also healing me, I would say,” Leima added.

As these dolls embark on their global journeys, they carry not only stories and craftsmanship but also the transformative power of hope.