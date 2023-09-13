NEW DELHI: Parliament House employees will don new uniforms during the special session starting from September 18.

The Marshals in both the houses of the Parliament will also don a new uniform.

The Bandhgala suit of the secretariat staff will be replaced by a shirt with a lotus flower design.

They will also be wearing khaki-coloured loose pants and a Nehru jacket.

Meanwhile, women employees will have specially designed sarees as their uniform.

Manipuri turban and Kannada turban will be made part of the uniform of the marshals in both the Houses of the Parliament.

The security personnel at the Parliament will be provided commando training.

Instead of safari suits, they will be given uniforms similar to that of the military.