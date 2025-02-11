Manipuri film Yahouthengba Khoimu to screen at Telangana IFF

Imphal: The Manipuri feature film ‘Yahouthengba Khoimu’ (literally meaning ‘The Latecomer Black Bee’) has been officially selected for screening at the International Film Festival of Telangana 2025.

The film, based on a story by Dr. RK Nayansana and directed by Rakesh Naorem, will be showcased on February 16 at the Press Club Hall, Hyderabad. The festival is organized by the Indian Film Association, Telangana.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Award winning Manipur filmmaker feted

Dr. RK Nayansana revealed that the film is inspired by her short story ‘Sanarik Pareng’ (A Gold Chain), which conveys a powerful message about choosing the right life partner and the consequences of wrong choices in marriage.

Produced under Ipak Films Production and presented by Jaideep Memorial Foundation, Imphal, the film had its premiere show at Muktadhara Auditorium, New Delhi, on January 13, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipuri filmmakers shine at National Film Awards despite turbulent times

Director Rakesh Naorem expressed his excitement about bringing Manipuri cinema to a broader audience, stating, “It is a proud moment to present ‘Yahouthengba Khoimu’ through this special premiere in Delhi for the Meitei community and beyond.

We aim to organize screenings in Tripura, Assam, Bangalore, and Hyderabad to reach more viewers.”