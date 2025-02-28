Manipuri documentary to screen at Nagaland CineFest 2025

Guwahati: A thirty-minute documentary film, ‘The Untiring Woman’, based on the inspiring journey of Indian football coach and former player Oinam Bembem Devi, will be screened on March 1, 2025, at the Nagaland CineFest 2025.

The festival, organized by the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Nagaland, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation, aims to celebrate impactful storytelling through cinema.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Oinam Bembem Devi, often referred to as the “Durga of Indian Football,” is a legendary figure in Indian women’s football. Honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2017, she has played a crucial role in promoting women’s football in India.

The documentary highlights her struggles and determination to pursue football despite opposition from her father. Her journey took a significant turn at the age of 15 when she debuted for the Indian national team in 1995, marking the beginning of an illustrious career. After over two decades on the field, she now focuses on coaching and aims to retain the Senior National Championship title with the Manipuri women’s team.

The documentary is directed by Amar Maibam, an acclaimed filmmaker and cinematographer from Manipur. Having started his career under the guidance of his father, late M.A. Singh, Amar has carved his own path in independent filmmaking.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His documentary ‘Highways of Life’ won multiple awards, including Best Film at the Liberation Docfest 2020 in Bangladesh and Best Indian Documentary at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2020.

Apart from ‘The Untiring Woman’, Amar is also working on another biopic titled ‘Bembem – The Untiring Woman’, produced by Films Division, and ‘All for My Sister’, a documentary focusing on weightlifter Khumukcham Sanjita’s battle for justice in her doping scandal.

The screening of ‘The Untiring Woman’ at Nagaland CineFest 2025 promises to be a celebration of perseverance, passion, and the indomitable spirit of a football icon.