Imphal: A women’s vigilante group in Thoubal, Manipur has taken up a mission to control the illegal sale of liquor, by carrying out raids and destroying liquor bottles with the consent of police.

Concerned over the state excise department’s inaction regarding the illegal sale of liquor, Khunai Kanba Apunba Meira Paibi Lup, a joint coordinating committee of Manipur women vigilante group, carried out raids at several places and confiscated liquor bottles to end bootlegging in Thoubal bazaar on Monday night, reports said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: LJM stages protest over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

These Meira Paibis actively involved in checking the illegal sale of liquor for the past many years in the area seized over 200 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquors and bears worth over Rs 10 lakhs in the local markets.

The confiscated items included several branded liquor bottles and other intoxicating items.

During the raid, a seller namely, Soibam Ibotimbi from Thoubal bazaar who clatinely operated a liquor shop was nabbed.

Several intoxicating and illegal items were recovered from his shop.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Rang Ghar, Guwahati zoo to undergo major facelift soon

The confiscated items were later destroyed in the presence of the locals at a location in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai in the same district.