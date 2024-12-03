Guwahati: The Central government has approved two projects in Assam with the aim of developing tourist sites in the state.

Among the projects, two iconic sites – the Rang Ghar in Sivasagar and the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati – have been earmarked for a major facelift to enhance their tourism potential.

The Rang Ghar, an architectural treasure built by King Swargadeo Pramatta Singha, is set to undergo a major transformation at a cost of Rs 94.76 crore.

Rang Ghar – meaning ‘house of entertainment’ in Assamese dialect – is a two-storied building that served as a royal pavilion where the Ahom kings watched buffalo fights and other sports.

The 18th-century monument – one of the oldest amphitheaters in Asia and often referred to as the ‘Colosseum of the East’ – will be developed into a world-class tourist destination while preserving its historical significance.

The proposed project aims to enhance the tourist experience through initiatives, including a tourist information centre, an artisan village, a food court, a modern amphitheatre, a clock tower, a musical fountain and façade improvements.

The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden will undergo a comprehensive development programme to improve visitor amenities and conservation facilities with a project cost of Rs 97.12 crore.

It includes infrastructure development for visitor amenities such as a visitor information centre, restrooms, cafes, signage, pathways, animal enclosures, conservation facilities, electric buggies, safety and security arrangements, eco-friendly zones, interactive exhibits, capacity management, and digital guides to enhance the visitor experience.

The proposed project aims to transform the existing infrastructure into a world-class destination for wildlife conservation and tourism.

It will enhance the zoo’s appeal by integrating modern zoo-keeping standards, improving animal welfare and offering visitors an elevated experience through state-of-the-art facilities.

Both projects are part of a broader initiative to strengthen India’s tourism infrastructure and create world-class attractions that showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

These developments will not only preserve Assam’s historical and environmental treasures but also generate employment, promote sustainable tourism, and enhance the region’s global appeal.