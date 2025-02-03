Manipur: Women vigilante group stage night protests seeking release of arrested Volunteer's

Imphal: Hundreds of Meira Paibis, the women’s vigilante group in Manipur staged night-time protests across the Imphal West district on Sunday, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of arrested Village Volunteers (VVs) and members of Aranbai Tengol (AT), a Meitei socio-cultural organization.

The protests erupted after security forces arrested three AT members and six Village Volunteers from the Imphal West and Thoubal districts, who have since been remanded to judicial custody.

Holding torches and placards, the demonstrators marched through the streets and alleys, chanting slogans like, “We want peace, release the arrested ATs and VVs without any condition at the earliest.” Some placards read, “Without VVs and ATs, we will be at the hands of foes.”

Protesters from various villages, including Yurembam, Khumbong, Patsoi Part 1 and 2, Karong, Kachikhul, Haorang, Keirel, Sangaithel, and Moidangpok, gathered at Sagolband New Keithelmanbi along NH-37, which connects Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam.

The Meira Paibis warned that protests would escalate if the arrested individuals were not released soon.

According to police, the three AT members were involved in issuing fake challans to extract money from transport drivers on NH-37, while the six Village Volunteers face allegations related to criminal activities.

Despite the police claims, Meira Paibi leaders have reiterated their demand for the immediate release of all detained individuals and have called for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from Manipur.