Imphal: Troops of Assam Rifles nabbed a women smuggler and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.62 crore in the international market in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, officials said on Friday.

The woman was apprehended on the Imphal-Moreh highway at the Khudengthabi check post in the Tengnoupal district on Thursday.

According to a Defense press release, the arrest and seizure were made during routine checking at Permanent Vehicle Check Post, Khudengthabi.

On receipt of input from various sources, troops of the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles laid a trap and recovered 22 packets of brown sugar, weighing 813 grams, that were being smuggled by a female commuter.

The drugs were concealed in popcorn packets. The recovered Narcotics are assessed to be worth Rs 1.62 crores.

The seized narcotics along with the drug peddler were handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation, the statement added.