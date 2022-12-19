Imphal: In one shocking incident, a woman in Manipur’s Imphal East district was shot dead by unidentified persons who were celebrating Argentina’s FIFA World Cup win.

Following the incident, a group of women staged a sit-in at Imphal protesting against the killing of the 50-year-old woman.

Laishram Ongbi Ibetombi, 50, was killed after being hit by a stray bullet fired by unidentified revellers celebrating Argentina’s world cup win. The incident happened at Singjamei Wangma Bheigapati locality in Manipur’s Imphal East district around 11.30 pm on Sunday, the Officer-in-Charge of the Porompat police station N Jadumani who is investigating the case said.

Lashram Birmani, 50, husband of the deceased told the newsmen that the sounds of loud firecrackers and gunshots reverberated as soon as frenzied celebrations started following Argentina’s victory over France.

“While one bullet struck her back and she died instantly, another went through the GI sheet wall of the house,” he said.

Two bullet holes were found on the first floor of his residence, which is built with galvanized iron sheets.

Police and forensic expert teams have started an investigation to establish the direction from which the bullets were fired and the body of the killed woman has been picked up by the police for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a Joint Action Committee Against the killing of Laishram Ongbi Ibetombi has been formed and launched a sit-in-protest at the gate of the Athletic Hall, Bheigabati Leikai, Imphal. Chaobi Devi, a member of the JAC told the newsmen that they would not perform the last rites of the killed woman unless the culprits are identified and arrested.