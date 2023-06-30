Guwahati: Strongly reacting after police halted Rahul Gandhi‘s convoy near Bishnupur in Manipur on Thursday, a section of protesting women asked the government why it has blocked his visit to Churachandpur.

“Rahul Gandhi ji wants to visit the violence-hit areas to assess the ground situation. Let him go! Why is the govt blocking his visit? What is the hidden agenda?” an irate woman told reporters Rahul Gandhi’’s convoy was stopped in Manipur.

Listen to what the people of Manipur are saying on @RahulGandhi not being allowed to visit affected areas and relief camps…



“Let him go!



Why is the govt blocking his visit?



What is the hidden agenda?"



The agenda of PM Modi is clear — Na Jaoonga Na Jaane Doonga https://t.co/QWOqLLBasf pic.twitter.com/arvPvQBnDA — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 29, 2023

Voicing their outrage, another group of women belonging to the Meitei community said,” Rahul Gandhi is most welcome in Manipur. Let him pass through,” said a woman.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur, arrived in Moirang on Friday morning to meet the violence-hit people in the state.

#MeiraPaibis in Manipur welcomes #RahulGandhi. “Rahul Gandhi is most welcome in Manipur. Let him pass through”, said these #Meitei Meira Paibis.



Rahul Gandhi’s visit to #Churachandpur today was reportedly stopped by the District Administration and District Police #Bishnupur… pic.twitter.com/NoAhm5dMX9 — Ukhrul Times (@ukhrultimes) June 29, 2023

On Friday, Gandhi met violence-affected families & visited the relief camps in Moirang.

On Thursday, Gandhi visited people displaced by the ethnic violence at Churachandpur after reaching there in a helicopter.

Gandhi had to take a chopper after his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the Manipur police mid-way fearing violence.