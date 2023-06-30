Guwahati: Strongly reacting after police halted Rahul Gandhi‘s convoy near Bishnupur in Manipur on Thursday, a section of protesting women asked the government why it has blocked his visit to Churachandpur.
“Rahul Gandhi ji wants to visit the violence-hit areas to assess the ground situation. Let him go! Why is the govt blocking his visit? What is the hidden agenda?” an irate woman told reporters Rahul Gandhi’’s convoy was stopped in Manipur.
Voicing their outrage, another group of women belonging to the Meitei community said,” Rahul Gandhi is most welcome in Manipur. Let him pass through,” said a woman.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur, arrived in Moirang on Friday morning to meet the violence-hit people in the state.
On Friday, Gandhi met violence-affected families & visited the relief camps in Moirang.
On Thursday, Gandhi visited people displaced by the ethnic violence at Churachandpur after reaching there in a helicopter.
Gandhi had to take a chopper after his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the Manipur police mid-way fearing violence.