IMPHAL: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to meet leaders of like-minded parties in Manipur, on Friday (June 30), his last day of visit to the violence-hit state.

This was informed by Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra.

Rahul Gandhi will meet leaders of at least 10 like-minded parties.

Besides, he will also meet representatives of several civil society organisations (CSOs) from Manipur in Imphal.

On Friday (June 30) morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Moirang in Manipur to meet violence-affected people of the state.

On Thursday, Gandhi visited people displaced by the ethnic violence at Churachandpur after reaching there in a helicopter.

Gandhi had to take a chopper after his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the Manipur police mid-way fearing violence.

Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi by saying that the Congress leader should have stayed away from the situation, especially when he cannot bring any solution.”