Manipur: Weapons seized in twin operations in Churachandpur

Imphal: In two separate operations, Indian security forces uncovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials said on Friday.

The operations, conducted within 24 hours, were based on intelligence inputs regarding planned anti-social activities.

On Thursday afternoon, security forces and state police launched searches in the forest areas of Songpi and Pearsonmum villages under southern Churachandpur. The two-hour-long operations led to the recovery of significant warlike stores.

In the first operation at Songpi village, authorities seized one Ex-Caliber firearm with an empty magazine, one Country Mortar (Pumpi), four small mortar rounds, and one medium-sized mortar round.

The second operation in Pearsonmum forests resulted in the recovery of two Baofeng wireless sets, two bulletproof plates, eight chest vests, one tactical helmet, and five rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

Officials stated that these operations were part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and maintain security in the region.