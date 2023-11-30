IMPHAL: A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores was recovered in operations at a place in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Churachandpur district in Manipur was the epicentre of the ongoing ethnic violence in the strife-torn Northeast state.

According to a defence statement, the Assam Rifles, in a joint cordon and search operation with Border Security Force (BSF) and Churachandpur police in Manipur recovered weapons and war-like stores at the outskirts of N Bungpilon village in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Thursday (November 30).

Based on inputs in respect to the likely presence of weapons cache and war-like stores in N Bungpilon area, Assam Rifles launched a joint cordon and search operation with BSF and Churachandpur police.

A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out which led to the recovery of the following weapons cache and war-like stores:-

(a) 01 x 9 mm Pistol along with the magazine.

(b) 01 x 9mm CMG (Reg no 16198171) along with the magazine.

(c) 01 x .303 Rifle along with two rounds & magazine.

(d) 02 x 12 bore Rifle.

(e) 01 x Single barrel Rifle.

(f) 01 x Radio Set (walkie Talkie).

(g) 02 x Long range Mor (Country made).

(h) 01 x round of 12 bore Rifle.

(j) 03 x rounds of Long-range Mor.

(k) 04 x Cartridge 38 mm Anti-Riot with Rubber Bullet Ammunition (AFK Pune).

(l) 02 x Tear Smoke Shell Soft Nose (50 meters).

(m) 02 x Tear smoke shell (CS) 135 +-10m.

(n) 01 x Tear smoke shell (Normal) 135 +-10 M.

(o) 01 x Tear smoke shell (SARP) 135 +-10 M.

(p) 01 x Stinger Cartridge 50+-10M.

The recovered weapons and war-like stores have been handed over to Churachandpur police station in Manipur for further investigation.