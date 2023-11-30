IMPHAL: A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores was recovered in operations at a place in Churachandpur district of Manipur.
Churachandpur district in Manipur was the epicentre of the ongoing ethnic violence in the strife-torn Northeast state.
According to a defence statement, the Assam Rifles, in a joint cordon and search operation with Border Security Force (BSF) and Churachandpur police in Manipur recovered weapons and war-like stores at the outskirts of N Bungpilon village in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Thursday (November 30).
Based on inputs in respect to the likely presence of weapons cache and war-like stores in N Bungpilon area, Assam Rifles launched a joint cordon and search operation with BSF and Churachandpur police.
Also read: Manipur CM Biren Singh ‘grateful’ to Amit Shah for peace deal with UNLF
A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out which led to the recovery of the following weapons cache and war-like stores:-
(a) 01 x 9 mm Pistol along with the magazine.
(b) 01 x 9mm CMG (Reg no 16198171) along with the magazine.
(c) 01 x .303 Rifle along with two rounds & magazine.
(d) 02 x 12 bore Rifle.
(e) 01 x Single barrel Rifle.
(f) 01 x Radio Set (walkie Talkie).
(g) 02 x Long range Mor (Country made).
(h) 01 x round of 12 bore Rifle.
(j) 03 x rounds of Long-range Mor.
(k) 04 x Cartridge 38 mm Anti-Riot with Rubber Bullet Ammunition (AFK Pune).
(l) 02 x Tear Smoke Shell Soft Nose (50 meters).
(m) 02 x Tear smoke shell (CS) 135 +-10m.
(n) 01 x Tear smoke shell (Normal) 135 +-10 M.
(o) 01 x Tear smoke shell (SARP) 135 +-10 M.
(p) 01 x Stinger Cartridge 50+-10M.
The recovered weapons and war-like stores have been handed over to Churachandpur police station in Manipur for further investigation.