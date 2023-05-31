NEW DELHI: People belonging to the tribal communities from violence-hit Manipur, on Wednesday (May 31), held protest rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The protest was organised by the Joint UNAU Delhi Tribals Students Forum.

People belonging mostly to the Kuki, Hmar, Zomi & Mizo tribes from Manipur took part in the protest in New Delhi.

During the protest, the participants demanded a “separate administration” for the tribals in Manipur.

They also demanded sacking of “pro-Meitei” Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and his government.

“President’s Rule must be imposed in Manipur immediately,” the participants of the protest programme said.

The protestors chanted slogans like “tribal lives matter” in the rally named “Tribal Solidarity Protest”.

Earlier, Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi accused the state government of supporting Meitei insurgent groups in its quest of “ethnic cleansing”.

This allegation was made by the Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi while briefing the media in New Delhi on Wednesday (May 31).

The leaders of the tribal body alleged that “Meitei insurgents, supported by Manipur government, are targeting people belonging to the Kuki, Mizo and Hmar tribes”.

The Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi also stated that the “level of violence perpetrated against the tribal communities in the state is so high that it has become impossible to live alongside the majority Meitie community”.

The tribal body claimed that over 100 tribal villages across Manipur were attacked by miscreants “as part of Manipur government’s ethnic cleansing” initiative.

“Over 4000 houses belonging to tribals were set on fire by Meitei mobs that were supported by the Manipur government,” a leader of the tribal body stated while speaking to media persons.

Furthermore, the Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi accused media houses in Manipur and others operating from outside the state of not reporting on the plight of the tribals.

“Media is in the hands of the majority (Meitei),” said a leader of the Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.