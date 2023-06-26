IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday (June 26), was brief by union home minister Amit Shah on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

PM Modi returned to India on Monday after concluding his state visits to the United States and Egypt.

Upon his arrival, the PM was briefed about the security situation in violence-hit Manipur by the union home minister.

Besides Amit Shah, union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nirmala Sitharaman, Bhupendra Yadav, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting with the Prime Minister.

It may be mentioned here that union home minister Amit Shah was briefed about the situation in Manipur by chief minister Biren Singh on Sunday (June 25).

The meeting between Manipur chief minister Biren Singh and home minister Amit Shah lasted for around half an hour.

This meeting between the Manipur chief minister and the union home minister came just a day after the all-party meeting on the crisis in the state.

It may be mentioned here that this was the first visit of Manipur chief minister Biren Singh to New Delhi since May 3, the day violence broke out in the state.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Notably, during the all-party meeting on June 24, the opposition parties had demanded the BJP to remove Biren Singh as the chief minister of Manipur.

The opposition parties also demanded immediate imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur to ensure restoration of peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state.

Meanwhile, the Manipur and the central governments have decided to invite civil society organisations (CSOs) and community leaders for consultative talks and discuss ways to restore peace in the state.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal on Sunday (June 25) night while speaking to reporters upon arrival from New Delhi, where he met union home minister Amit Shah.

This proposed consultative meet between the government and CSOs and community leaders from Manipur, is being seen as a last roll on the dice to ensure return of peace and normalcy in the state.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also stated that stern action will be taken against those members of the militant outfits under suspension of operations (SoO), who violate the agreement.