IMPHAL: As violence in Manipur is slowly receding, an uncomfortable report has emerged from the Northeast state.

Manipur-based musician Akhu Chingangbam has reportedly been kidnapped by miscreants at gunpoint.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday (December 29) from his residence in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Chingangbam was allegedly kidnapped by miscreants after placing his mother and wife at gunpoint.

Akhu Chingangbam is a Manipur-based lyricist, singer and founder of folk rock band named Imphal Talkies.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)