IMPHAL: With a fresh COVID scare sweeping the country, a new case for the infection has been detected in Manipur.

A woman, who recently returned from Delhi to Manipur via Nagaland, has been tested positive for COVID-19.

This fresh COVID-19 case has been detected in Manipur amidst an outbreak of the new variant of coronavirus in some countries including India, Singapore, Russia, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, United States, etc.

A Manipuri woman, who returned from Delhi after passing through Dimapur (Nagaland), tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman, a resident of Paomata village in Senapati district of Manipur, tested positive.

She was put under surveillance for seven to 14 days.

Manipur health services director Shasheekumar Mangang said that the sample of the infected person was brought to Imphal from Senapati district headquarters on Thursday (December 28) and it has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to verify whether the case is of JN1 variant.

According to her tour history, the tribal woman took a flight from Delhi to Dimapur in Nagaland and reached her village in Manipur on a bus.

Adequate measures have been initiated by the Manipur government at the Imphal airport and some other places along the national highways that connect the state with Nagaland, Assam and Mizoram to prevent a fresh outbreak of coronavirus.