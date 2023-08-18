IMPHAL: A magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of three persons at Thowai, a Kuki village in Kamjong district of Manipur, on Friday (August 18).

This was informed by deputy commissioner of Kamjong district in Manipur – Rangnamei Rang Peter.

It may be mentioned here that at least three people were killed after unknown miscreants opened fire targeting a Thowai Kuki village in Kamjong district of Manipur on August 18.

SP of Ukhrul district in Manipur – Ningshem Vashum – informed that the armed miscreants approached the Kuki village from the hills to the east.

The three dead people are reported to be “Kuki village volunteers”.

The deceased persons have been identified as: Jamkhogin Haokip (26), Thangkhokai Haokip (35) and Hollenson Baite (24).

Sounds of heavy gunfire at Thowai Kuki village were heard at around 4:30 am on Friday (August 18) from the surrounding villages.

This village is located approximately 47 km from Ukhrul district headquarters in Manipur.

Villagers of the Tangkhul Naga villages near the Thowai Kuki village, where the firing took place, informed that the gunfight lasted for almost an hour.