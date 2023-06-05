IMPHAL: Kuki groups have decided to temporarily lift the blockades along the national highway 2 that connects Manipur capital Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland.

The Kuki groups in Manipur stated that temporary lifting of the blockades along the national highway 2 was a “goodwill gesture”.

This decision of temporarily lifting the blockade was taken by the Kuki groups just hours after union home minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of Manipur to lift blockades.

The union home minister had made this appeal “so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people” of Manipur.

Since violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, Kuki groups blocked the national highway 2, which is considered as a lifeline for the people of the state, in tribal dominated Kangpokpi district of the state.

However, the temporary lifting of the blockade by the Kuki groups came with a set of conditions.

The Kuki groups stated that only the vehicles transporting essential commodities, escorted by central forces, would be allowed to pass through.

Furthermore, the blockade will be suspended for a period of only four hours daily from 10 in the morning till 2pm.

The Kuki groups also warned the government that the “goodwill gesture” to lift the blockade would be suspended if the villages belonging to the community are further “targeted by armed Meitei miscreants”.

MHA forms 3-member probe panel

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to investigate the large-scale violence that wreaked mayhem in Manipur since May 3.

The three-member committee, formed by the MHA to probe the violence in Manipur, will be headed by former chief justice of Gauhati high court Ajai Lamba.

The MHA panel will also comprise Himanshu Shekhar Das, retired IAS officer and Aloka Prabhakar, retired IPS, as members.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.