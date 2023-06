IMPHAL: The Manipur government has further extended the suspension of internet services in the state.

The fresh extension on internet services in Manipur has been made for five more days.

Internet suspension in violence-hit Manipur has been extended by the state government till June 30.

The fresh extension on internet services in Manipur was put in place on Sunday (June 25).

According to a notification issued by the Manipur government, the extension on ban on internet services was placed to prevent anti-social element from using social media platforms to spread rumours, fake news and hate speeches that might further escalate the tensions in the state.

The suspension of internet services in Manipur aims at ensuring preservation of peace, public order, and peaceful coexistence of the people in the Northeast state.

It was on May 3, that the Manipur government had first suspended internet services in Manipur, including broadband.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Earlier, the Manipur high court directed the Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state to partially restore internet service in the violence-hit state.

The Manipur high court directed the state government to provide limited internet services to the citizens of the state at designated places.

The direction was passed by justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneswar Sharma of the Manipur high court while hearing a batch of public interest litigations (PILs).

The PILs were filed at the Manipur high court seeking restoration of internet services in the state.

“Taking into consideration the hardship faced by the public, especially with regard to the ongoing admission process of the students in the state and to enable the public for carrying out their urgent and essential services, the state authorities are directed to provide limited internet service to the public in some designated places under the controlled of the state authorities,” the Manipur high court order stated.