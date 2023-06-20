IMPHAL: At least four suspected cadres of the proscribed united national liberation front (UNLF) have been nabbed by security forces in Manipur.

The four suspected UNLF rebels were apprehended late on Monday (June 19) night at Lilong in Thoubal district of Manipur.

This was confirmed by the Spear Corps (III Corps) of the Indian Army on Tuesday (June 20) afternoon.

The suspected UNLF militants were apprehended by the Indian Army based on intelligence output.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established near Police Station Lilong on night 19 June,” the Spear Corps of the Indian Army stated.

The apprehended militants were travelling in two separate vehicles.

One 51 mm mortar was recovered from the possession of the suspected militants.

The recovered item and the four individuals were later handed over to the Manipur police for further legal proceedings.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3, after clashes broke out between two communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 100 people have died and thousands of people were displaced due to the violence in the Northeast state of Manipur that wreaked mayhem for over 45 days.