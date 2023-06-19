Imphal: In a bid to address the plight of over 50,000 internally displaced people affected by the persisting violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the state government would be providing prefabricated houses as temporary shelters.

The move aims to offer immediate relief and accommodation to those who were forced to flee their homes. During his visit to several relief camps, Chief Minister Singh spoke about constructing 3,000 to 4,000 prefabricated houses, with a target to complete them within two months.

Prefabricated houses are pre-constructed structures that are built off-site and later assembled at the designated location.

Chief Minister Singh assured reporters that these houses would be equipped to house the affected population until a permanent solution can be implemented to facilitate their return to their original places of residence.

To expedite the process, the necessary materials for constructing the prefabricated houses have already been ordered and are expected to arrive in Imphal within the next 10 to 15 days. The government is currently scouting suitable locations for setting up these temporary shelters.

Chief Minister Singh emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “People are suffering… The state government will construct prefabricated houses to accommodate them (those living in relief camps) temporarily until a permanent arrangement is made to shift them back to their original places.”

He further added that the government aims to complete the construction within two months, facilitating the smooth transition of the displaced population to the temporary housing units.

The ongoing violence in Manipur has resulted in the destruction of numerous houses, and the death toll has surpassed 100.

The clashes, which initially erupted on May 3, stemmed from the Tribal Solidarity March organized in the state’s hill districts, where the tribal community protested against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In response to the escalating unrest, the state government had to impose curfews in 11 districts and temporarily restrict internet services to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation.