IMPHAL: Although sporadic incidents of firing and congregation unruly mob have been reported from different parts of Manipur over the past 24 hours, the overall situation in the state seems to be normal.

During the past 24 hours, the personnel of Manipur police and central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas in both hills and valley districts of the state.

Intermittent firing by unknown armed miscreants was also reported on at Lwangshangoil/Phaileng area, adjoining Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts of manipur.

Central forces intervened and controlled the situation.

On Wednesday (July 05), as many as four bunkers were destroyed in Kangpokpi, Imphal West and Churachandpur districts of Manipur by the combined team of Manipur police and central security forces.

Bunkers in other districts of Manipur were also reportedly destroyed, the police said.

About 124 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, and police detained 250 persons in connection with the violations in different districts of the state.

Checking at the checkpoints has been intensified in order to prevent untoward incidents.

On Tuesday (July 04) evening, the Manipur police arrested the army chief of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) namely self-styled colonel Ngagom Pamheiba alias Kaki, hailing from Bramahpur Nahabam Leikai in Imphal East district.