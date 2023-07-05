IMPHAL: Footballer Jeakson Singh has stirred a major controversy after he wrapped himself with a “Meitei flag” following India’s victory at the SAFF championship.

Jeakson Singh, an Indian footballer from the Northeast state of Manipur, was seen donning a multi-coloured “Meitei flag” during the presentation ceremony.

India defeated Kuwait in the final of the 2023 SAFF championship on Tuesday (July 04) to lift the title for the ninth time.

Jeakson Singh hails from Thoubal district in Manipur.

22-year-old Jeakson Singh draped the Flag of Kangleipak (Salai Taret flag) – a seven-coloured flag representing the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of ancient Manipur.

Also read: Manipur violence | Internet ban extended till July 10

This unprecedented action of the footballer stirred a controversy as it came at a time when Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state for the past two months.

Many have criticised the footballer for his action calling him ‘unprofessional’ and ‘secessionist’.

Meanwhile, Jeakson has defended his action saying that he wrapped the “Meitei flag” in a bid “to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently”.

“This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians,” Jeakson Singh later stated.