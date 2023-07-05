IMPHAL: The Manipur government, on Wednesday (July 05), further extended the ban on internet services in the state.

Internet services in violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur will remain suspended for another five days.

On Wednesday (July 05), the Manipur government extended the suspension of internet services in the state till July 10.

It was on May 3, that the Manipur government had first suspended internet services in Manipur, including broadband.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 150 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Earlier, the Manipur high court directed the Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state to partially restore internet service in the violence-hit state.

The Manipur high court directed the state government to provide limited internet services to the citizens of the state at designated places.

The direction was passed by justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneswar Sharma of the Manipur high court while hearing a batch of public interest litigations (PILs).