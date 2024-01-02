IMPHAL: Another attack on security personnel in strife-torn Manipur has been reported.

On Tuesday (January 02), militants attacked team of security personnel at Moreh in Manipur.

At least five security personnel have been injured in the attack.

Four Manipur police commandos and a border security force (BSF) personnel were injured in the militants attack in Moreh on Tuesday (January 02).

The injured security personnel are: Maibam Thoiba, Chabungbam Herojit, Kamei Gaohemlung, Mangsatabam Premkumar and Rabindra Singh.

Earlier, at least four people were reportedly killed in a firing incident in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Meanwhile, another fourteen persons have also reportedly sustained injuries in the firing incident.

Medical condition of most of the injured persons are stated to be critical.

The incident reportedly took place at Lilong Chingjao in Thoubal district of Manipur on Monday (January 01).

Armed miscreants reportedly opened indiscriminate fire at people.

According to reports, the armed miscreants were donning police uniforms and came in four vehicles.

With sudden resurgence of violence in Manipur, indefinite curfew has been imposed in all the valley districts.

On the other hand, additional forces have also been reportedly moved to sensitive locations in the state.