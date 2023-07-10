IMPHAL: At least one policeman died after a fresh firing incident took place near the inter-district border between Imphal West and Kangpokpi in Manipur.

According to sources, the firing took place late on Sunday (July 09) night.

An exchange of fire took place between two groups at the villages near the Imphal West-Kangpokpi inter-district border in Manipur.

Injuries were suffered by many on both the sides, sources informed.

The situation was brought under control by security forces during the wee hours of Monday (July 10).

(More details awaited)