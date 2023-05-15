GUWAHATI: As the dust of violence is settling down in Manipur, some of the most horrific incidents will forever remain as a nightmare to the victim who has witnessed it happen in front of their own eyes.

The violence, which erupted in Manipur on May 3, have so far claimed 73 lives besides leaving 230 people injured.

A total of 1809 houses have been set ablaze since the violence erupted in Manipur on May 3.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles were soon requisitioned to control the violence that had already left a trail of destruction.

Apart from controlling the protestors, the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles were engaged in evacuating people who were trapped between the violent clashes.

Scores of people were trapped inside their houses when the protestors set their houses on fire.

Seeing the people inside the burning houses, the Army immediately swung into action and started rescuing them putting all their efforts.

The Army also noticed a school burning and several children trapped inside it.

They immediately rescued a total of 45 differently visually impaired children and supporting staff of the school in Kakching district of Manipur, amidst the growing clashes which took place on May 3.

The security forces extricated the children and immediately shifted them to the Army’s Kakching Garrison, where they were provided solace, food and shelter.

After keeping the children there for a period of around 10 days, the Assam Rifles handed them to their respective parents on May 13.