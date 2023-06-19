IMPHAL: A personnel of the Indian Army was injured in an incident of ‘unprovoked’ firing by miscreants in Imphal West district of Manipur on Monday (June 19).

The incident took place near Chingmang village in Imphal West district of Manipur in the wee hours of Monday (June 19).

“Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during night of 18/19 June,” the Spear Corps of the Indian Army informed.

After being fired upon the Indian Army soldiers, patrolling the area, resorted to retaliatory firing towards the miscreants.

“Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area,” the Spear Corps added.

The injured Army personnel has been “evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable”.

The injured Army personnel sustained gunshot wound.

Additional columns have been inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress, the Army added.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3, after clashes broke out between two communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 100 people have died and thousands of people were displaced due to the violence in the Northeast state of Manipur that wreaked mayhem for over 45 days.