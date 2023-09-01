IMPHAL: A 37-year-old man sustained bullet injuries at Phubala Maning Leikai village at the periphery of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in Manipur on Friday (September 01).

Friday (September 01), was the fourth day of the intermittent exchanges of fire between two warring groups of in Manipur.

The injured person has been identified as Thangjam Raju (37), a resident of Phubala Maning Leikai ward number.

He was hit by a bullet on his left thigh while he was working at his residence at around 6 am on Friday (September 01).

He was immediately rushed to the Bishnupur district hospital in Manipur for medical treatment, official sources said.

At least seven (7) persons lost their lives and 14 persons were injured in sporadic exchanges of fire that started on August 29.

The gunfights have been happening in the inter-district areas of Manipur like: Naranseina, Thamnapokpi, Ngangkha Lawai, Phubala and Khoirentak.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 owing to the ethnic violence that cost the lives of over 150 individuals and around 60,000 people being displaced.

Over 70,000 personnel of security forces and police have been deployed at vulnerable places of Manipur for restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.