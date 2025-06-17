Guwahati: In a major political development, four first-time MLAs from the National People’s Party (NPP) have switched allegiance to the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), the state’s only regional party.

The legislators, Namgey Tsering, Pesi Jilen, Tapi Darang, and Oni Panyang, formally joined the PPA, significantly boosting the party’s strength in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. This move comes just a year after the 2024 state assembly elections, where the NPP had secured five seats and the PPA had won two.

Namgey Tsering had defeated BJP’s Tsering Dorjee in the Tawang constituency, while Oni Panyang beat BJP’s Olom Panyang in Mariyang-Geku. Pesi Jilen and Tapi Darang also unseated prominent BJP figures Nyamar Karbak and Kaling Moyong, respectively.

Their sudden shift has left the NPP with only one MLA, Thanwang Wangham, who also serves as the party’s state president.

PPA president and MLA Nabam Vivek welcomed the four leaders, emphasizing that they joined without preconditions. “I thank the four MLAs for placing their trust in our leadership. With six MLAs now, we can better serve our constituencies and coordinate our development efforts,” Vivek said. He also reiterated the PPA’s continued support for the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering explained the move, saying the decision was guided by a desire to strengthen a home-grown political platform. “We respect the NPP, but we chose the PPA to promote regional interests. It’s premature to speculate about joining the BJP, we have neither received an offer nor do we intend to switch sides,” Tsering clarified.

The defection sparked strong reactions from the NPP. National General Secretary (Organisation) Paknga Bage expressed disappointment, calling it an unexpected betrayal.

“We backed these MLAs during their election campaigns and assigned them key party roles. Their departure, without any fault on the party’s part, is disheartening,” Bage said.

Acknowledging the internal crisis triggered by the defections, Bage urged party members to see the situation as a challenge to grow stronger.

“Politics is dynamic. Real leadership is about standing firm in times of adversity. We must now focus on nurturing dedicated leaders from within the party, rather than depending on external faces,” he added.

The political realignment has shifted the balance in the 60-member Assembly and drawn attention to the growing relevance of regional voices in Arunachal Pradesh politics.