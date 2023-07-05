IMPHAL: Till date, as many as 27,629 textbooks, 20,375 notebooks, 4955 pencils, 3483 sharpeners and erasers, and 5171 pens have been distributed to the displaced students, who are currently taking shelter in relief camps across violence-affected Manipur.

The items were distributed through concerned zonal education officers in Manipur.

Furthermore, 1536 sports items such as football, carom boards, chess and ludo sets have also been distributed.

There are altogether 12,104 students, who are staying in as many as 336 relief camps in Manipur, out of which, 8722 students have been admitted to the nearest feasible school free of cost.

Normal classes for students of class 1 to 8 resumed on July 5.

Out of 4617 schools in Manipur, 96 schools could not be opened, as they are serving as relief camps etc.

The parents and guardians of the students were happy about reopening of schools after prolonged summer vacation.

During an inspection of schools on the first day of resumption of classes, the students expressed their happiness to mingle with peers.

The students displaced by the recent ethnic violence in this state are allowed to get admission free of cost at nearby feasible schools.

Further, the requirement of prior permission from the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM)/Council of Higher Secondary Education (CoSEM) for Classes 9 to 12 is relaxed for violence-affected students opting for a change of school and no fees shall be changed for updation of registration with BoSEM/CoSEM in such cases.

It was observed during the inspection on Wednesday that the maximum attendance in different schools were the displaced students from the relief camps, an official statement stated.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 150 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.