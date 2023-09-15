IMPHAL: A total of 175 persons, including women and children, were killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur as of September 14, 2023.

This was informed by inspector general (IG) of Manipur police – Dr IK Muivah while briefing the media in Imphal on Thursday (September 14).

Of the 175 people who lost their lives in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur that started on May 3, bodies of 79 have been claimed by their relatives.

However, 96 bodies are still unclaimed and are lying at different hospitals in the state, informed the Manipur police IG.

Also read: Manipur: Police officer shot dead by unknown armed miscreants in Churachandpur

42 unclaimed bodies are at present lying at the Churachandpur district hospital, 28 at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal and 26 at the state government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Manipur.

Furthermore, a total of 1108 persons, including women and children, also sustained injuries in the violence in the state.

32 persons are on the missing lists, the Manipur cop said.

A total of 360 bunkers constructed at different periphery and vulnerable areas of Manipur have been destroyed in the police and security forces actions till date, the IGP added.