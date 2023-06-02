IMPHAL: At least 140 sophisticated weapons that were stolen from armories of different forces stationed in Manipur or snatched from security personnel by miscreants were returned.

This was infirmed by the Manipur police on Friday (June 02).

“140 weapons have been surrendered at different places,” the Manipur police said on Friday.

The surrendered weapons include: SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, locally made pistol, stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and grenade launcher, the Manipur police informed.

Notably, this surrender of weapons followed an appeal made by union home minister Amit Shah to the people of Manipur on June 01 to return the stolen arms and ammunition.

The union home minister had also announced a probe panel, led by a retired high court judge, to investigate the widespread violence that Manipur witnessed, leading to loss of lives and damage to properties.

On the other hand, six cases pertaining to the violence will be probed by a special CBI team, Amit Shah announced after his three-day visit to the violence-hit Manipur.

Stern action will be taken if there is any violation of the SoO agreement, the union home minister said urging everyone to surrender arms.