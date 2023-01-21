Imphal: Veteran journalist and former president of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union, (AMWJU), Kangujam Madhumangol, died of a heart attack at his residence, Kakwa Lamdaibung, Imphal on Friday at 11.30 pm.

He was 79 and survived by his wife and son.

K Madhumangol was a former editor of a local Manipuri vernacular ‘Prajatantra,’ and also editor of a local cable news network ISTV.

Manipur chief minister N Biren in a message aggrieved on the demise of K Madhumangol and extended his sincere condolence to the bereaved family.

The Editors’ Guild, Manipur, and AMWJU have also expressed deep shocks over the demise of the veteran journalist and said “May his soul rest in eternal peace at the heavenly abode.”