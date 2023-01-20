Imphal: The unprecedented cold that has gripped the state for a month seems to have claimed two lives in Manipur, officials said on Friday.

Two elderly inmates of an Old Age Home in Imphal were found dead on Friday.

Officials suspect extreme weather has claimed the lives of two elderly people at Langol Old Age Home in Imphal.

Following reports of the death, the Manipur government provided financial assistance to the Old Age Home on Friday.

Rolls of blankets, ten sacks full of rice, and monetary assistance have been provided to the inmates of the shelter home.

On Friday, the representatives of the All Manipur Medical Students’ Association, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal also visited the old age home and provided blankets.

For the last couple of days, Manipur is experiencing a cold wave with temperatures almost reaching a freezing point in Imphal.

The weather reports from different sources suggest that the cold wave is likely to continue for a few days.