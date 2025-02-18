Manipur: UNKA finance secretary arrested in Churachandpur

Imphal: Security forces have arrested the Finance Secretary of the proscribed United National Kuki Army (UNKA), a non-Suspension of Operations (SoO) entity, in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

According to a defence wing statement, the arrest was made possible by specific intelligence inputs, which led to a cordon and search operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on Monday night.

The cadre attempted to flee but was pursued and forced to surrender without a shot being fired, showcasing the troops’ tactical discipline and concern for civilian safety.

The arrested individual was found with an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

Further searches of the house where he was hiding yielded a .315 rifle and a country-made single-barrel rifle. He identified himself as the Finance Secretary of the UNKA during the initial questioning.

The UNKA is a non-SoO entity, meaning it has not signed a peace pact with the Ministry of Home Affairs, unlike 25 other Kuki underground groups operating along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

The arrested individual and recovered weapons have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation.