Imphal: A 36-year-old man stated to be associated with the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive, (PREPAK-Pro) was arrested on a charge of his involvement in extortion and illegal activities in southern Manipur.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that Yumlembam Arunkumar Singh @ Chingkhei (36) a resident of Okshongbung Maning Leikai under Moirang police station in Bishnupur District was arrested from a hideout in the same district on Saturday night.

He was involved in extortion and anti-social activities in the southern Bishnupur district during the past few months.

Taking cognizance of multiple reports and based on complaints received that the said individual has been intimidating people to illegally extort money from the general people, the police have initiated against the said person.

The statement added that he was arrested along with some incriminating documents including demand letters from an underground group, a mobile phone with an Airtel SIM care and an Aadhaar card.

