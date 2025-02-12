Manipur: Two PREPAK-P cadres arrested for extortion

Guwahati: The Anti-Extortion unit of the Manipur Police arrested two cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-P) on Tuesday.

The operation took place in and around the Khuman Lampak main stadium in Imphal West district.

The arrested individuals, Ashem Dinesh Meetei (41) and Huidrom Tomba Singh (36), were found to be involved in extortion.

The police recovered Rs 9,260 extorted from “common people”, along with incriminating documents and digital items.

The recovered items included four mobile handsets, one two-wheeler vehicle, two wallets, Rs 9,260 in cash, one ID card, one side bag, and one leaflet of PREPAK (PRO).

The arrested individuals and seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.